A Hartselle man died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident, according to state troopers.
Roy Dale Strutts, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2001 GMC Jimmy left the roadway on Norris Mill Road and overturned, according to Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.
The accident happened 3 miles south of Decatur at 3:15 p.m., Daniel said, and Strutts was not wearing a seatbelt.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash, Daniel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.