A Hartselle man died Friday evening in a wreck at Danville Road Southwest and McCleskey Private Drive, according to Decatur police.
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said officers were dispatched to the single-vehicle wreck at 6:38 p.m.
The vehicle was off the roadway and had rolled over onto its driver's side. Michael Roscoe Florence, 63, was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cardenas-Martinez.
"During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Florence was traveling north on Danville Road before crossing over to the southbound side and rolling over," Cardenas-Martinez said.
