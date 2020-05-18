A Hartselle man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to state troopers.
John Keith McNutt, 54, was killed just before 4 p.m. Saturday when the Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway on Holmes Drake Road and struck a tree, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.
McNutt, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Daniel.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred 3 miles west of the Lacon community.
