The death of a Hartselle man is now being investigated as a homicide after authorities executed a wellness check at a home on Dawson Street Friday night.
Anthony Larry Sheppard, 41, was shot and killed in his home at some point Friday according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
Chunn said the victim’s body has been sent to forensics in Huntsville and the autopsy will be completed Monday.
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Hartselle Police Department and the Decatur Police Department Crime Scene Unit in the case. Morgan County has seen 20 homicides in 2020, but this is the first in Hartselle, authorities said.
The case is still under investigation. It would be Morgan County's 19th homicide of 2020.
