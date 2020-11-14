HARTSELLE — A Hartselle man was in Morgan County Jail on Saturday after being charged in connection with a shot fired into a residence.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Danny Lee Bagwell, 38, is charged with first-degree burglary and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Saturday morning, sheriff's deputies responded to the 100 block of Guy Roberts Road in unincorporated Hartselle. Callers had reported a burglary and a shooting into an occupied residence. A suspect was identified, located and talked into surrendering to deputies after a brief standoff, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Bagwell was being held pending bail, the office said.
