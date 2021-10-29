A Hartselle man was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning on Old Alabama 20 near Muscle Shoals, according to state troopers.
Troopers said William Douglas Jr., 41, was in the process of exiting a delivery truck when he was struck by a 2019 Toyota Avalon driven by a Leighton man at about 9:35 a.m.
Douglas was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment, troopers said.
The incident remains under investigation.
