BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Hartselle man for distributing a substance laced with fentanyl.
U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Michael Anthony Sain, 32, to 151 months in prison, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town. Sain pleaded guilty in November to one count of unlawfully distributing a substance containing detectable amounts of fentanyl that caused serious bodily injury to an individual, resulting from the use of the substance.
The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Becher Sr. prosecuted.
“The battle to save our young people from overdosing on fentanyl and other dangerous drugs is one we must win,” Becher said in a release. “The drug dealers in north Alabama need to know that we will prosecute them vigorously and that they will spend a substantial portion of their lives behind bars.”
