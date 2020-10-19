A Hartselle woman accused of fatally shooting a man at her residence in the Flint community on Friday had an initial hearing Monday afternoon.
Mary Evelyn Hamm, 59, of 93 Sage Private Drive, Hartselle, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Bruce Everett Cox. According to court records, Cox was 54 and a resident of Decatur.
Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said Hamm’s initial hearing with a Morgan County judge was done virtually from the jail’s video arraignment room.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long called Friday’s fatal shooting “domestic related.”
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Cox died at Decatur Morgan Hospital after sustaining a single gunshot wound. Cox was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m. Friday.
Hamm remains in the county jail with bail set at $100,000, Swafford said.
The case is Morgan County’s 21st homicide of the year. On June 4, seven people were slain in a home in what prosecutors called a gang-related incident in Valhermoso Springs. Three more people died in a domestic shooting in Danville on May 24.
Arrests have been made in those cases.
