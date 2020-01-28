HARTSELLE — The Hartselle City Council will consider an ordinance tonight that will increase pay for the next mayor, while making no change to the pay for council members.
“It’s time and even this is probably not enough,” Council President Kenny Thompson said about the proposal to raise the annual pay of the mayor from $55,000 to $65,000.
Hartselle’s pay for the mayor hasn’t increased since 2008, while employees have received merit and cost-of-living adjustments.
“Even with the increase, every department head the mayor supervises will make more money than the mayor,” Thompson said.
Mayor Randy Garrison, who is in his first term, said he was not involved with the council’s decision and declined to comment on the proposal.
“I knew what the job paid when I ran for the office and all I’ll say is this is a full-time job,” he said.
Garrison said he plans to seek reelection.
City Clerk Rita Lee said state law requires the council to set pay for the next elected officials six months before the Aug. 25 election. She said qualifying is July 7-21 and the last day to register to vote is Aug. 10.
Lee said if the mayor’s position had received the same raises as employees since 2008, the annual pay would be about $65,000.
The ordinance, which is for introduction only, leaves the council president’s annual pay at $9,600 and each council member’s pay at $8,000 per year.
“The feeling among the council is that our pay should remain the same,” Thompson said.
In addition to the $10,000 increase in the mayor’s salary, the mayor's travel allowance will increase from $4,200 annually to $5,000, according to the proposed ordinance. The mayor also will be able to participate in the city’s insurance, but must pay at the same rate as employees.
Hartselle does not provide its mayor with a vehicle, Thompson said. The proposed ordinance allows the mayor to receive mileage reimbursement at the Internal Revenue Service rate for miles over 150 during a trip on city business.
In November, the Athens City Council overrode Mayor Ronnie Marks’ veto over a mayoral pay raise and increased the mayor’s salary from $65,000 a year to $71,500 a year and council member pay from $12,000 a year to $13,200 annually.
In vetoing the measure, Marks said the $6,000 should go toward other needs like the police and fire departments.
In Decatur, the council was considering a plan that will leave the mayor’s annual salary at $106,631, and council members will continue to make $15,994.65. The council president receives 2% more for taking on the additional duties.
The proposed Decatur ordinance includes a $475 per month car allowance for the mayor.
“When you look around at what other mayor’s make, this is fair,” Thompson said about Hartselle’s plan to raise the mayor’s pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.