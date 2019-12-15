HARTSELLE — City Hall will likely be moving to the second tallest building in Hartselle sometime in late 2020, according to Mayor Randy Garrison.
A unanimous council last week authorized Garrison to sign a letter of intent to purchase the former Wells Fargo bank building at 611 Chestnut St. for $675,000.
“We should complete the deal within the next two weeks,” the mayor said Friday.
The three-story building has been vacant since Wells Fargo shuttered its bank operations in Hartselle on Oct. 9 because of declining customer traffic.
“This building is about in the center of Hartselle and in a prominent location,” Council President Kenny Thompson said. “We’ve talked about a new city hall for years and this move will allow us to better serve the citizens of Hartselle.”
Garrison said the city will use general fund money for the purchase. He was not sure what it will cost to renovate the facility.
Hartselle has about $6.5 million in its general fund, according to City Clerk Rita Lee.
For at least a decade, the council has talked about constructing a new City Hall with estimates ranging from $3 million to $3.5 million.
“This is a better option,” Garrison said, adding that initial plans are to move the public library on Sparkman Street to the current city hall.
He said the library, which is in an old bank building, is out of space and the current budget includes $100,000 for a new roof.
“We’re limited as to what we can do,” Garrison said about the current library building.
He said the city explored the possibility of moving the library to the third floor of the Wells Fargo building, but a structural engineer said the building was not designed to withstand the weight of the books.
Hartselle’s current City Hall is about 7,000 square feet, while the bank building is 21,000 square feet. The third floor in the bank is unfinished but can be used for storage if needed, Garrison said.
He said the court system, which is currently held in council chambers and creates a “parking nightmare” for downtown, will move to the new city hall location.
“This building is an institution in Hartselle,” Garrison said, pointing out that the only taller building is the hospital that closed almost a decade ago.
The late Horace Broom was the bank president when the facility opened April 11, 1976, as the second branch of the Citizens Bank of Hartselle.
Southtrust and Wachovia owned the bank before it was acquired by Wells Fargo.
