HARTSELLE — Hartselle City Schools expects to begin construction of a new, larger-capacity Crestline Elementary in spring 2022 and open it in fall 2024, Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said.
The new school will have an 800-student capacity and be built adjacent to the current school on Crestline Drive. The current Crestline building will become the pre-kindergarten center for the Hartselle school system. Crestline's grades K-4 will move to the new building.
Jones said Crestline currently has about 503 students in grades K-4, meaning the new building could handle an additional 300 students in those grades. Counting pre-K students, Crestline's current enrollment is 546.
Jones said the additional capacity is needed at Crestline because Barkley Bridge and Burleson elementary schools are near their capacities.
“We are growing at a steady rate of over 100 new students a year,” she said.
Jones said that the current school will be remodeled for the pre-K center, removing old portions and operating the center in the newer portions.
The school board has yet to bid on the Crestline project, but Jones and Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said it could cost $17 million to $22 million. Financing could be obtained, as in the past, through the city issuing bonds.
“Hartselle city holds bonds for Hartselle City Schools, so the school board will pay (back) the bond on the city’s credit,” Garrison said.
