Molly Buffington of Hartselle was recognized by The University of Alabama's Randall Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award Program during the spring semester.
The title of Buffington's research project was "A Faith That Sings: Liturgy as a Theological Tool in the Reformation."
Undergraduate students who have conducted scholarly research are nominated by faculty and staff research directors.
