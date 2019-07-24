Brianna Wallace of Hartselle has been named to Trevecca Nazarene University's dean's list for the spring semester, released on July 12.
To be named to the dean's list undergraduates must attain a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours between Jan. 1 and June 30.
