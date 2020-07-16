Hartselle City Schools will open Aug. 10 and 11 without a mask requirement, but with options for either traditional or virtual instruction and a flexible plan that will switch to entirely virtual instruction if the COVID-19 threat escalates, according to a plan released Wednesday.
The district’s "Roadmap to School Reopening," available on the district's website, includes an acknowledgment that the district cannot guarantee the safety and wellness of all students.
“Even when we adhere to the guidelines of the (Alabama State Department of Education, the Alabama Department of Public Health) and other such agencies, our students and staff will likely fall victim to the virus in a way that is similar to what the rest of our community will experience,” the plan reads.
Students and their families will have until Aug. 19 to switch between virtual and traditional schooling, at which point they will be locked into either program for the duration of the semester.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said although it would be ideal for families to decide their preferred mode of instruction by Aug. 10, the weeklong grace period exists for parents who are apprehensive about the school year or who are unsure which program is best.
Virtual instruction will begin Aug. 10, and traditional students will return to school on either Aug. 10 or Aug. 11. Students whose last names start with A through K begin Aug. 10 and students whose last names start with L through Z begin Aug. 11. On Aug. 12, all students who opt for in-person instruction will report to their schools.
Students who lag behind in virtual learning may be required to attend school in-person the following semester, according to the plan. Jones said the decision to ask a student to return to traditional schooling will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Jones said pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will have staggered start times and half days until Aug. 17, in addition to the two-day staggered start to the school year. Pre-kindergarten will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon and kindergarten will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. during the first week of school.
According to the road map, the staggered opening day is to decrease the number of students and parents congregating to take first-day photos and say their goodbyes.
Visitation limited
Visitors will be limited and parents will not be allowed to attend classroom activities or events, according to the plan. The protocol for parent-teacher conferences, checking students out of school for appointments, and similar situations will be on a school-by-school basis. Assemblies, award ceremonies, pep rallies and field trips are not permitted until further notice.
The district has response and outbreak protocols that depend on the progression of the virus. Schools and the Central Office will display signs on the doors indicating whether the district is currently coded green, yellow, orange or red. Each color requires differing levels of sanitation and social distancing depending on the current threat level of the outbreak.
ADPH currently designates COVID-19 threat levels on a county-by-county basis, but Jones said the agency may soon roll out a map that designates a threat level according to zip code. She said this could impact how the response and outbreak protocols are implemented.
Like the threat assessment used by the ADPH, green indicates the lowest threat level and red indicates the highest threat level. However, the plan indicates that its coding system is not directly tied to the ADPH’s system; the ADPH could assign Morgan County a code red, but Hartselle City Schools could potentially assign a different threat level.
The road map indicates specific steps students and teachers will take if exposed to COVID-19, diagnosed with the virus or experiencing COVID-like symptoms. Hartselle City Schools head nurse Kelli Morton said the district is ahead of some other school districts in terms of staffing and access to adequate space for sick students to rest while they are waiting to be picked up from school.
“We are blessed enough to where our health rooms are large enough,” Morton said, adding that each school has one health room where sick students can be isolated from others. “We have designated an overflow isolation, should that be needed, in each facility as well.”
To reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, Morton said teachers will be equipped to handle minor injuries to students, such as paper-cuts, that a nurse would typically handle. Additionally, teachers will receive copies of nurse schedules and will call their school nurse prior to sending a child to the office to take any medications.
Morton said the most challenging part of this year will be addressing the wide range of symptoms that are associated with COVID-19.
“We’ve learned that people can have very mild symptoms, and it looks much like a sinus infection or a cold. Under normal circumstances we probably wouldn’t think too much about that,” Morton said. “But based on what we know that could very well be the beginnings of COVID or a mild case of COVID, so being able to identify and act on that is probably going to be the most difficult.”
Morton said while nurses will err on the side of caution when it comes to deciding whether to send a child home, children will not be sent home unnecessarily.
“We will use current ADPH guidance, thorough assessment and nursing judgment to provide the best care we can during this uncertain time,” she said.
According to the road map, students must remain out of school for at least 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and three days after recovery. Morton said negative test results will not be required to return to school after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis, although that is subject to change. Students will be required to receive medical clearance before returning.
Morton said the district will work with local physicians who can provide students with the needed documentation to return to school.
Jones said DCS is paying close attention to ADPH guidelines and state health orders.
Currently, Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mask order is set to run through the end of July. According to the road map, if this order is extended beyond July 31, the district will turn to ADPH for guidance on how to revise the reopening plan.
The current plan is that students will only be required to wear masks under certain circumstances, such as when social distancing cannot be maintained on school buses.
The reopening plan features a section titled “first things first,” which outlines basic steps parents and students should take to prepare for the upcoming school year. Parents are asked to download the Hartselle City Schools app, update their contact information, and keep sick children at home.
Each student will receive a personal Chromebook in case schools close and a sudden transition to distance learning is necessary. Additionally, students attending in-person school will use personal Chromebooks to avoid sharing equipment with other students.
Specific sanitation protocols will depend on how COVID-19 progresses, and the threat level at a given time. Jones said the goal is for students to remain 6 feet apart, but in some circumstances 3 feet may be acceptable.
“We have ordered every child, every teacher a face shield,” Jones said, adding that substitutes and other staff will also receive a shield. “If they can’t put up plexiglass or if they can’t social distance, they will wear the face shields.”
