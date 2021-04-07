With the state’s face mask mandate expiring Friday, Hartselle City Schools will continue to require masks at indoor events and during the school day and no longer require that they be worn by students, faculty, staff and guests during outdoor events such as spring athletic events, said the district’s superintendent.
Sanitization protocols will continue, according to Superintendent Dee Dee Jones.
“Public schools are held to Alabama Department of Public Health protocols regarding infection and quarantine,” Jones said. If Gov. Kay Ivey reinstates a mandate, “HCS will comply and modify our practices as needed,” she said.
Jones said that as of today, Hartselle City Schools had one positive case of COVID-19 and, in alignment with ADPH directives, nine students and/or staff who had close contact with those infected have been placed under quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.