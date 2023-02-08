Not only has Hartselle High School senior Brayden McNeal piloted an aircraft by himself, he is the first student in Hartselle to dual enroll in the Aviation Technology program at Wallace State Community College.
The program provides training for professional and recreational pilots of both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, something that is right up McNeal’s alley.
Since he was a young boy, McNeal said, he has yearned to fly — and was able to accomplish the lofty goal this past year.
He began his aviation pursuit by enrolling in Civil Air Patrol at Hartselle High and has attended various training opportunities to include Auburn’s Aviation Camp on campus at Auburn University.
McNeal soloed on his 16th birthday, flying an airplane by himself under the tutelage of his instructor out of Hartselle’s airport.
So as not to fall behind, he also tested for and was awarded his private pilot's license the month he turned 17, the minimum age to do so.
Now working on his instrument rating through Wallace State, he has selected Auburn’s aviation program to continue his work after graduating high school this spring.
With all the privileges of an accomplished pilot, McNeal also flies with the Civil Air Patrol, commanding a Cessna 172 to keep up his skills.
Now that he is advancing through his ratings, he will be ahead of most of his contemporaries at Auburn. McNeal said he is excited to begin his education at Auburn.
“I look at this an adventure of a lifetime,” McNeal said. “My sister is a graduate of Auburn, and I am very familiar with the university. I feel that this will be an easy transition for me as I start living the dream of being a commercial pilot trainee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.