Hartselle police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that injured a juvenile.
The shooting occurred near Frost and Crestline streets in Hartselle, according to authorities.
“A vehicle was shot into from another vehicle. An occupant juvenile has been shot with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries,” the Hartselle Police Department shared in a post on Facebook.
According to Lt. Alan McDearmond, several witnesses are being interviewed to determine a list of suspects.
“At this time it is believed the suspects knew an occupant of the vehicle,” he said.
