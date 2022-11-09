HARTSELLE — The first two candidates to interview for the position of Hartselle City Schools superintendent said they would focus on continuing the system's academic excellence, with one emphasizing strategies for retaining young teachers and the other stressing the need for individualized instruction.
The Hartselle school board will interview all six finalists for the position this week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville's Lee High School.
During the first interview Monday, Berry, 56, was asked how he viewed the role of external stakeholders in the school system. He said in the three years he has been the Arab City Schools superintendent, he has strengthened relationships between the school district and the city government and he emphasized the need for cities to invest in their school systems.
“We’ve had joint board meetings and city council meetings because we need to be together,” Berry said. “The school system is the flagship and you want any of those external people to be a part of your vision.”
Berry said if hired, he wants to bring counselors into the district to work with new teachers in order to retain them and tackle the ongoing national teacher shortage.
“I would be willing to give two days a year if we can bring in Jacksonville State or the University of North Alabama and provide some kind of instruction or sounding board or maybe do mental health to provide to these new teachers,” Berry said. “We want them to be valued and heard and create an environment for them where they can come together and have a support system.”
Berry, who became the Arab superintendent in January 2020 after leaving Decatur High, told the board he wanted every student in Hartselle to succeed, from those headed to four-year universities to those bound for junior college or the workforce.
“I want to reach every kid in the district and we don’t want to prepare kids for (jobs) that aren’t there,” Berry said. “With technology, there’s things changing rapidly with the job market, so as a superintendent I have to stay on top of it and talk with these career tech teachers about different jobs.”
After the interview Berry said there is value in virtual instruction, especially in providing advanced educational opportunities to students who live in rural areas, but he worries that the reduced emphasis on in-person instruction in colleges could be a negative in developing teachers.
“In rural (schools) that may not offer AP physics, a kid could take a class online and some teacher might be at Hartselle or Decatur,” Berry said. “I think there’s a place for online learning, but my fear right now is students at the collegiate level that are not going on campus for classes. They’re taking virtual classes and they’re going to come out and be teachers and they haven’t been in a classroom in four years.”
Wieseman, 54, told the school board he relies on data-driven research to evaluate employees and monitor student progress. He said this approach allows him to put every student on a pathway to success, “from your millionaire babies to those who don’t know what they’re going to eat that night.”
“That’s where diagnostic tests and individual testing comes into play,” Wieseman said. “You’ve got to look at individual skills and what it takes to move that child. … As a superintendent, you’ve got to look at data.”
Wieseman said teachers should focus on individualized instruction and use data from each student to construct lesson plans.
“Right now, the problem is not teaching grade-level content but individualized instruction,” Wieseman said. “You’ve got students walking into classrooms, some that are two grades above that grade and some that are two grades below. To be successful, we really need individualized education programs for every student in the district.”
Wieseman, who spent 25 years in Huntsville City Schools before going to Florence, was asked how he would organize the employees to adhere to the district's strategic plan.
“Our structure is going to be service-minded,” Wieseman said. “I am going to be out in the schools and out in the community looking at things we need to do.”
Wieseman said if hired, he would promote social-emotional learning across the district to help students become more attuned to the outside world after years in pandemic-imposed isolation.
“What concerns me as much as academics right now is the social-emotional state of our kids,” Wieseman said. “Getting kids to learn how to work with each other again and getting those soft skills down are just as important to me as the instructional models we put in front of them.”
The next set of interviews will be today at the Hartselle City Schools Central Office on College Street Northeast. Sparkman High Principal Chris Shaw will be interviewed at 5:30 p.m., followed by Hartselle City Schools Director of Operations Rocky Smith at 7:30. On Thursday, James Clemens High Principal Brian Clayton will be interviewed at 5:30 p.m. followed by Hartselle High Principal Brad Cooper at 7:30.
