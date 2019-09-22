HARTSELLE — For nearly two decades, three generations of Amy McCarley’s family has enjoyed Hartselle’s annual Depot Days Festival together.
“After I had my first daughter, my mother would come to town during Depot Days for those first couple of years to spend some time with our family,” McCarley said. “We never planned it, but it ended up becoming an every-year thing. It’s kind of our family tradition now.”
The birth of McCarley’s granddaughter in April added a fourth generation for the 2019 festival.
“We were blessed to receive a beautiful, healthy grandbaby a few months ago, and she’s here with us today,” McCarley said Saturday in downtown Hartselle. “We’ve been lucky to enjoy this event as a family. Hopefully this little one will be able to enjoy the festival with her grandchildren one day.”
Now in its 39th year, Depot Days has become the highlight event of the year for many Hartselle residents. With live music, a car show, children’s activities, food and vendors, and an arts and craft show, it has a family-friendly atmosphere that people look forward to.
“Hartselle has a lot going for it, and Depot Days is at the top of the list,” said longtime resident Miriam Gould. “The festival is very small-town, and you seem to see everyone you know. It’s a good display of what Hartselle is. It’s an event the community is proud of.”
This year’s festival was expected to draw 12,000-15,000 visitors. The 2018 festival had an estimated attendance of nearly 18,000.
“I’m not sure that we have 15,000 residents in the city,” Gould said. “I think it’s great that people work so hard to expose our little city to the outside world. A lot of people know Hartselle for the school system and the sports, which is fantastic, but it’s nice to know that people are attracted to what we are able to offer as a community.”
Hartselle's population as of last year was 14,425, according to U.S. Census estimates.
David Dove and his wife, residents of Lacey’s Spring, enjoy the festival every year.
“There is good food and music, and friendly people all around,” Dove said. “Most communities have something like this, but Depot Days always seems to be the best to us. Hartselle is a really nice area, with really good people. This event seems to get better each year, and I’m sure it’ll continue that way. The people in charge really seem dedicated to making it the best event possible.”
McCarley hopes to see that continue to be the trend.
“If you can’t be proud of where you’re from, what can you be proud of?” she said. “A lot of people put in a lot of hard work, and that has translated into this becoming an excellent event. The city government and Chamber of Commerce will continue to make this a great event, I’m certain of it.”
It's an event families like Dove’s will keep coming back for.
“It checks off all the things we want in an event,” Dove said. “It’s family-friendly, there’s a lot to do, and we feel safe when we’re out here. That’s a big deal these days. The people of Hartselle are very accommodating, and we love it.”
