HARTSELLE — A Hartselle elementary school teacher was arrested this morning and charged with second-degree theft in connection with funds missing from Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball, according to Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley.
He said Casie Kimbrell, 40, of 610 Pine Street in Hartselle, was accompanied by her attorney when she turned herself in at the Hartselle Police Department. She was later released from Morgan County Jail on $2,500 bail.
Kimbrell is a teacher at Crestline Elementary School.
Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said she was aware of the situation and would take appropriate measures later today.
Barley said Kimbrell is charged with a felony because the amount of the missing money exceeded $1,500.
“We contacted her today through her attorney,” the chief said.
Robert Irwin, vice president of the league, filed a complaint with Hartselle police on Dec. 5 after an audit questioned expenditures that totaled between $3,000 and $30,000.
He said at the time that board rules required checks to be signed by two people, but the issues were centered on a debit card the board used to make purchases for items needed quickly.
Irwin said Kimbrell resigned as president of the league after the audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.