Rising floodwaters at Flint Creek north of Hartselle have flooded a booster station, creating an electrical hazard. As a result, Hartselle Utilities is unable to operate its pumping equipment at the station, the city of Hartselle posted on its Facebook page.
Hartselle Utilities is asking its customers to conserve water until HU personnel can safety operate the pumps. HU did not know late Wednesday when the pumps would be back in operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.