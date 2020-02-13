Hartselle Utilities’ water system was back in operation and pumping water to Hartselle this morning, according to HU’s Bob Sittason in a Facebook post.
Hartselle Utilities was able to restore electrical power to the water booster stations at the foot of Hartselle Mountain this morning, and is now able to safely operate the pumping equipment and supply water to Hartselle’s water system and storage tanks, as in normal operations.
Hartselle City Schools were closed today because of the uncertainty over whether there would be an adequate supply of potable water. Schools plan to reopen Friday, according to Superintendent Dee Dee Jones.
Rising floodwaters at Flint Creek north of Hartselle had flooded a booster station, creating an electrical hazard. As a result, Hartselle Utilities was unable to operate its pumping equipment at the station, said the city of Hartselle.
After the pumping station resumed operation, the utility canceled previous requests for HU customers to conserve water.
