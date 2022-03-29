A Hartselle woman is facing seven counts of third-degree forgery and a count of first-degree theft after a Decatur business reported multiple checks had been forged and drawn from the business account without permission, police reported.
The business reported the checks were duplicate numbers but had been altered and made payable to Ashley Danielle Moody, 34. The checks totaled more than $5,000, police said.
On Monday, Moody was arrested and transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $17,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.