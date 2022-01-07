An 80-year-old Hartselle woman died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a Sunday wreck, state troopers said today.
Joann J. Guthery was seriously injured when the 2015 Kia Sportage she was driving veered off Interstate 65 North before hitting a ditch and a tree. The 2:46 p.m. accident took place 7 miles south of Montgomery, troopers said.
Guthery was transported to Baptist Medical Center South and later moved to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where she died.
