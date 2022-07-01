A juvenile is facing two felony charges after a shooting on June 23 left another juvenile injured, Hartselle police reported on the department’s social media page Friday.
Police said a juvenile was arrested Thursday and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault. The arrest stems from shots being fired from one vehicle into another vehicle at Crestline and Frost streets.
Police said the juvenile is being detained until a hearing is set.
At the time of the shooting, Hartselle Police Lt. Alan McDearmond said several witnesses were interviewed and felt the suspect knew the victim.
