HARTSELLE — A Lacey’s Spring woman was found dead west of Hartselle on Sunday morning and an autopsy is expected to be performed Tuesday to help determine a cause of deaths.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the deceased as Bobbie Jolynn Garrison, 43.
“There was no apparent cause of death,” he said. “It might be months before the complete autopsy report is returned.”
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a hunter found Garrison’s body at 9:41 a.m. along Jenkins Road just off Alabama 36, 2 miles west of downtown Hartselle.
Chunn pronounced Garrison dead at 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.