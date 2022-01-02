Hartselle resident Kaleb Chambers, a LifeSouth Community Blood Center employee and longtime platelet donor, feels generous knowing his rare blood type saves the lives of babies.
Kami Mitchell, district community development coordinator for LifeSouth, said, “What makes Kaleb so special is, not only does he work here as an employee at LifeSouth, but he has a rare blood type of AB+ CMV-.”
“That means he is a universal platelet donor for babies. The universal donor for adults is O-. … They can give to anybody. With Kaleb’s blood type, he can give to all babies’ blood type. Platelets are so needed,” Mitchell said.
Chambers has donated platelets about every two weeks for the last six years. His first time was when LifeSouth came to Hartselle High School. He felt the need to donate “because of the mission that they had, what it does, what they’re going to use it (the blood) for.”
Chambers discovered his rare blood type after his third high school donation when a phlebotomist informed him.
Chambers continues to give, he said, because it is important, and he feels like a hero since his rare blood type goes to babies who really need it.
According to Chambers, CMV “is a virus that babies, since their immune system isn’t really built up, could hurt them if they had it.”
It feels a bit more important to give, Chambers said, knowing that his platelets go to babies, “to know that it is going to a new life, to help them.”
Platelet donations are vital to adults as well.
“It’s the clotting factor in our blood, so those are mostly used for cancer patients because chemotherapy depletes the platelet count in their blood," Mitchell said. “Anytime someone goes through chemotherapy, they have to have platelets there on-hand. You think about all the people you know that have had cancer, they have had to have platelets in their lifetime."
Chambers has donated other ways besides just platelets. “I’ve donated plasma before. My first donation was whole blood, until I knew what my blood type was.”
Chambers said he began working for LifeSouth after he learned about the importance of his own blood type.
"I became passionate about the mission LifeSouth has," he said. "It became so important to me, and something I wanted to be a part of it.”
Chambers works in hospital services.
"It’s the shipping and delivery to the hospitals. … We normally take care of the units, take them over to the hospitals when they’re in need, such as an emergency situation.”
Units are also picked up by Chambers from the blood centers and mobile sites and taken to Madison where they are stored at exact temperatures.
According to Mitchell, plasma has a year shelf life. Whole blood and red blood cells have a 42-day shelf life, but platelets have only a seven-day shelf life. Mitchell said the whole blood is so needed at the hospitals that it never stays on the shelf for the full 42 days.
All LifeSouth centers have a goal each month of how many pints need to be donated. The Morgan County center and mobile units in Decatur, Mitchell said, had a goal of 564 pints of blood for December. From the report that came out from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17, 300 pints had been donated so far, Mitchell said.
When someone donates whole blood, Mitchell said, it is broken down into whole blood, platelets, and plasma.
“So, we like to tell you, when you donate whole blood, you save three lives," she said. "What makes LifeSouth so important, is we are your community blood center. If you give blood with LifeSouth, you can rest assured that your blood is going to stay right here in Decatur saving local lives."
Mitchell said it is important to give as often as you can.
“You never know when you or someone you love may be in need of blood products. … If no one gives, then there’s no blood at our hospitals.”
