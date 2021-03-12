The Hartselle and Somerville police departments will be able to buy new equipment with grants awarded this week from Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Program, state Sen. Arthur Orr said today.
Hartselle will receive $23,700 to purchase nine Stalker DSR dash-mounted radars to replace aging handheld MPH radars.
Somerville has been awarded $22,188 to buy vehicle search lights, weapon racks, radios, shotgun security cabinets and other equipment to meet Police Department needs.
