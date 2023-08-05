HARTSELLE — The Huntsville Hospital Health System plans to donate the land that was the former site of Hartselle Medical Center to the city of Hartselle for the construction of a new library and an event center, according to Mayor Randy Garrison.
Demolition of the medical center, located on 3.5 acres at 301 Pine St., was completed in 2021.
A representative of Huntsville Hospital said details of the agreement to transfer the property are being finalized.
Garrison said both the library and event center are needed.
“We are very appreciative of this. It will make a great location close to downtown for both venues,” Garrison said.
The City Council is currently working on formulating plans for the library and event center. Garrison said Leonard Design, the architect that worked on the Hartselle Municipal Building, has been hired for the projects.
Councilwoman Virginia Alexander said the land will help the city replace the existing library, locate at 152 Sparkman St.
“(Our) library is in need of many costly repairs and has outgrown the space it has," Alexander said. "The donation comes at a wonderful time to provide space for a new library."
She said a venue for events is also needed.
“Hartselle is growing and event space is very limited,” Alexander said. “Hartselle is in need of a larger-size event building to be used for large gatherings. The city is hoping the event center will attract organizations to come in and have events for the public to enjoy.”
The former Hartselle Medical Center, which was constructed in 1953, closed in 2012.
The Huntsville Hospital Health System purchase the hospital building from Capella Healthcare, based in Franklin, Tennessee, for $1.5 million in January 2012, shortly after Capella had announced it would close the facility.
The 150-bed hospital at one time employed 136 people.
