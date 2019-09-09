A Vinemont man charged with the sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age remained in Morgan County Jail today.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday arrested Mykl Shane Harden, 48, at a home in Hartselle on a felony warrant and he was booked at the jail with bail set at $50,000, according to the office and jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.