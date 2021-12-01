TUSCUMBIA — A movie directed by Hartselle filmmaker David Nemeth is set to premiere Saturday in Tuscumbia, where it was filmed in October 2020.
The movie, "Role Model," is a drama about a self-centered man who leaves town after discovering his wife is pregnant, but receives haunting visits from his estranged father who does not want him to make the same mistakes he made.
Nemeth said Tuscumbia was the ideal location for filming.
"When we were looking for locations to film it in, Tuscumbia was really an amazing choice," he said. "It has a lot of bigger town feel but is a small town so it was easy to go from location to location. It just had such amazing character on screen."
The premiere is at 6 p.m. Saturday at GAS Design Center (109 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia).
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $40 for VIP and $55 for backstage VIP. They are available at SeventhSummit.TV or EventBrite.com.
Nemeth said the movie started as a script for a possible television pilot.
"We ended up making it into a short film," he said. "It was one of our more successful short films and was pretty impactful for people, so when my team and I were looking at making a feature length film we decided this would be a good idea that's small-budget and easy to do, and people responded well to it."
Nemeth said the film, starring Chandler Storm and Mark E. Holmes, is about the son trying to decide what to do, while also working through his relationship with his father.
"It's basically the son is making these mistakes and the father's coming in to try to make him see the error of his ways," he said. "It's his estranged father, so he's also trying to reconcile with his father's past."
The entire movie is filmed in Tuscumbia with the exception of one scene that is in Florence's downtown parking deck.
Locations in the film include Superhero Chefs, 104 S. Main St., and Key West Inn, 1800 U.S. 72.
"We also filmed on some of the downtown streets," Nemeth said. "We shot a couple of other locations you might recognize, but those would be the landmark ones."
