New F.E. Burleson Elementary Principal Phillip Jarmon has a background in science and math, and Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said that makes him a good fit for the school.
Burleson is a STEM-certified school, and Jarmon started out working as a meteorologist before becoming an educator. He was hired last week by the Hartselle school board.
"I started out working at the National Weather Service in Huntsville," he said. "I taught science for nine years with Athens and ran the science lab, weather club and robotics club. I love all things hands-on."
Jarmon, who says he's a "continued weather aficionado," most recently served as assistant principal at Athens Renaissance School. He replaces Debbie Queen, who is retiring after working at F.E. Burleson for 22 years and serving as principal since 2015.
Jarmon, 39, has nine years of experience as a teacher, and his eight years of administrative experience include five years as a principal.
Jarmon is a trainer for Conscious Discipline, an organization and teaching method that “provides an array of behavior management strategies and classroom structures that teachers can use to turn everyday situations into learning opportunities,” according to consciousdiscipline.com.
Jarmon graduated from Guntersville High School before attending Snead State Community College, Athens State University and Alabama A&M, where he earned a master’s degree in structural leadership.
Jarmon said his main goal during his first year as principal will be ensuring student safety during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking temperatures, keeping sanitation measures in place and communicating with families.
“I want parents to know that I’m an easy person to talk to. I have an open-door policy,” Jarmon said. “I’m a very transparent person; I think transparency is important.”
Jarmon moved to Hartselle with his wife, Heather, and two daughters who will attend F.E. Burleson.
