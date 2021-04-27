HARTSELLE — A one-vehicle wreck with entrapment at U.S. 31 and Nance Ford Road Southwest in Hartselle early this morning led to injuries that required a vehicle occupant to be airlifted to an area hospital, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle struck a utility pole and caused a power outage in the immediate area, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford.
Additional information was not immediately available.
