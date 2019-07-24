HARTSELLE — The search for a new principal at Hartselle Intermediate School has already begun, but school officials are not sure if they will have a permanent replacement for Gaylon Parker when students return Aug. 7.
Parker, who has been principal at the school since 2014, resigned Monday to become principal at Deshler High in Tuscumbia.
“We’re happy for Mr. Parker and wish him the best,” said Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones.
Parker said his last day is Friday and accepting the Deshler job is fulfilling a dream of serving as an administrator at a high school.
“It’s been an overwhelming process, and I’m leaving a great school and a lot of friends,” he said.
Parker said he has wanted to be a high school principal, but didn’t want to do so while his son was in high school because those jobs require after-school time for extracurricular activities.
“I didn’t want to miss my son’s events, but he’s been out of high school a few years now,” he said.
Jones said school leaders will accept Parker’s resignation during a special meeting today and have already posted the vacancy.
“We have a short time to find his replacement before school starts, so we may go with an interim principal because we have several retired principals living in the Hartselle area,” she said.
Bob Young, a former athletic director and retired administrator at Hartselle High, served as interim principal at Hartselle Junior High for almost two months after Robbie Smith resigned in March to become principal at Orange Beach Middle School in Baldwin County.
Jones said the immediate focus is to have an administrator in place when teachers return Aug. 2.
Hartselle Intermediate School — which became a school for grades 5 and 6 six years ago — earned Lighthouse status two weeks ago.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Parker said Hartselle Intermediate was doing a lot of good things before he became principal and Deshler is as well.
“I’m leaving one great system for another,” he said.
