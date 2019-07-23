HARTSELLE — The search for a new principal at Hartselle Intermediate School will start today, but school officials are not sure if they will have a permanent replacement in place for Gaylon Parker when students return Aug. 7.
Parker, who has been principal at the school since 2014, resigned Monday to become principal at Deshler High in Tuscumbia.
“We’re happy for Mr. Parker and wish him the best,” Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said.
She said school leaders will accept Parker’s resignation during a special meeting on Wednesday, but will post the vacancy today.
“We have a short time to find his replacement before school starts so we may go with an interim principal because we have several retired principals living in the Hartselle area,” Jones said.
Bob Young, a former athletic director and retired administrator at Hartselle High, served as interim principal at Hartselle Junior High for almost two months after Robbie Smith resigned in March to become principal at Orange Beach Middle School in Baldwin County.
Jones said the immediate focus is to have an administrator in place when teachers return on Aug. 2.
Hartselle Intermediate School — which became a school for grades 5 and 6 six years ago — earned Lighthouse status two weeks ago.
