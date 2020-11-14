HARTSELLE — A man was in custody this morning after a standoff with Morgan County sheriff's deputies.
The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Guy Roberts Road in unincorporated Hartselle this morning in response to a report of someone shooting into an occupied dwelling.
The suspect is alleged to have broken into another home, taking a gun and firing into a separate home, the office said.
After a standoff at the suspect's residence, deputies took him into custody and secured the scene, the office said. The incident remains under investigation.
