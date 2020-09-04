Hartselle police issued a warrant for the arrest of a fifth person in connection to the July 24 shooting death of Anthony Larry Sheppard.
HPD posted on Facebook a warrant has been obtained for Angela Marie Stolz, 33, who is known to frequent the Huntsville area. The warrant for her arrest charges Stolz with capital murder.
According to an affidavit filed Wednesday in Morgan County District Court by Hartselle investigator Tania Burgess, Logan McKinley Delp, who admitted to shooting Sheppard, said Angela Stolz was in the car when the group drove to Hartselle to commit the murder.
Delp and two other men have already been charged with capital murder in the case, and the mother of Sheppard's child has been charged with criminal solicitation to commit capital murder. Hartselle police say Jaclyn Elaine Skuce, 38, of 3109 Lakeland Drive, Madison, arranged the killing.
The other two men charged with capital murder in the case are Aaron Carter Howard, 39, 115 Razzway Circle, Toney, and Lajuhn Keith Smart, 24, 814 Magnolia Drive N.W., Huntsville.
Court records list the address for Delp, 36, as 170 Dusty Trail, Madison.
The public is asked to contact the Hartselle Police Department at 256-773-6534 to share information about Stolz's whereabouts.
