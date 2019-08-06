HARTSELLE — A memorial service for military Purple Heart recipients will be at Sparkman Park in Hartselle at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Hosted by the Finis J. Self Chapter 2212 Military Order of the Purple Heart, the annual service honors Purple Heart recipients listed on the park’s monument who were killed in action or wounded in action and later died.
The memorial was dedicated in 2004 and recognizes KIA and WIA service personnel from Morgan and Cullman counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.