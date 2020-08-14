HARTSELLE — A resurfacing project on 2.4 miles of Alabama 36/Main Street from just west of U.S. 31 to west of Interstate 65 in Hartselle will begin next week, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Work by Whitaker Contracting is tentatively planned to begin on Sunday night, weather permitting. Work on the segment between U.S. 31 and the CSX railroad is restricted to nighttime and will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Completion is expected in late fall.
