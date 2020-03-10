HARTSELLE — In his more than 40 years of farming, Mike Reeves said, the cellphone in his pocket may have become the most important tool to help his farm operate more efficiently.
“I check it every morning,” he said. “There are more detailed weather forecasts, and I can get them on my phone. That was unheard of 10 to 15 years ago. Real-time radar forecasting lets me know where the clouds are and helps me plan my day so it can be more productive.”
Reeves, 60, retired Feb. 28 after 20 years with the Morgan County Extension Service, the last five as county agent. He said he saw numerous technological advances in agriculture during his tenure, including tractors that steer themselves, drones used to pinpoint diseased areas of large acreage and genetically altered disease-resistant crops.
The innovation hasn't ended either, he said, and the next 20 years could bring new variations of produce, more indoor farming and fewer chemicals on crops.
“Technology has generally enhanced agriculture overall,” said Reeves, who has a master’s degree from Alabama A&M in plant and soil sciences and a bachelor’s degree from Auburn. “At the same time, our farmers are producing the most abundant, safest food supply in the world. That trend will continue. … This could be the golden age of agriculture because of the amount of food it’s going to take to feed the world. There are more agricultural jobs than ever before. Some chemical companies now have jobs dedicated to GPS and agriculture.
“We’re learning to plant the right variety of plants at the right place. Universities and private research companies are working with extension services in sharing new techniques, technology."
He said protected agriculture, which is cultivation indoors, will continue to increase. Technology improvements are driving some prices down and public demand is growing.
He said planting time for tomatoes is April 15. “With better technology involving heating and (artificial) lighting with growing demand, farmers will be able to plant tomatoes whenever they want during the year.
“We’ll see more crops produced not only in greenhouses but in buildings like an old warehouse. It will be totally artificial,” he said. “As the cost of energy becomes more efficient while heating and lighting methods improve, you’ll see more of it. Our overall production area is decreasing with the development of houses and businesses. As technology develops, protected agriculture is more economically feasible.”
He said some large cities where farmland is scarce are already seeing more examples of protected agriculture.
--
Precision watering
He points to a tensiometer that measures soil moisture as a modern tool derived from technology advances. “Irrigation technology is more precise. Sensors in the (tractor) cab puts the right amount of water where it is needed,” he said. “In the past 10 to 15 years, the tensiometer has become a very valuable tool on the farm.”
He said GPS-related technology allows farmers to distribute the right amount of fertilizer on the soil where it is needed.
“When a crop is planted, the GPS has mapped where it is,” Reeves said. “The GPS will line the farmer back up the next time he wants to work out there. Auto-tracking is especially valuable on big fields."
He said yield monitors in tractor cabs "know where the tractor is in the field and can put out more fertilizer where it needs it. Before that, we did over-fertilize with blanket applications years ago. Now it is more efficient, saves money.”
He said because there are fewer farmers nowadays, people know less about the industry.
“The downside of good technology advances is people lose touch with what is going on in the farm,” he said. “Most people are two or three generations removed from the farm. At one time, we had more subsist-type of farming to grow what the livestock and families needed.”
He said he sees that oftentimes when school groups visit farms. “The kids are wowed of what goes on,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of the teachers are amazed, too.”
He said while technology is making farming more efficient, it is requiring farm workers to be more adept in computer skills. He said that makes the hiring of new workers more difficult in an industry that remains labor intensive.
--
Physical work
He said even though he is retiring from ACES, his focus will be on the family’s Reeves Peach Farm along Alabama 36 in east Hartselle.
“It’s a high-labor job and that’s a challenge today,” he said. “It’s hard work, physically challenging. We need more workers, younger workers to come into farming. Many young people we’ve had work on the farm say they learned what work ethics were by working on the farm.”
He is optimistic about the future of farming being more profitable.
“More locally grown, fresh food is in demand,” he said. “About 20 years ago, there were only 20 farmers markets in the state. Now, there are over 200. We could see that number continue to grow because of demand. There are festival-type atmospheres at some farmers markets. It’s an event as well as a market.”
About 200 yards east of the Reeves Peach Farm store, Reeves is building a 10,000-square-foot building to house a restaurant, ice cream shop and store to sell jams and sauces. He said it will be similar to Clanton’s Peach Park and he expects it to open in May. He said his father and grandfather planted the first peach trees in Hartselle in 1959. He plans to have a strawberry field and pumpkin patch were customers can pick their own produce.
Gerry Thompson, regional extension agent for animal sciences and forages, said he will miss Reeves’ expertise with ACES.
“He’s been gone only five days and he’s already missed,” Thompson said Thursday. “He’s always doing his best to help farmers. He was a valuable member of the extension service.”
