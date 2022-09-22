A U.S. military veteran from Hartselle and another from Tuscaloosa who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners released by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia, officials said Wednesday.
Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, and Alex Drueke, 40, of Tuscaloosa, went missing in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border June 9. They had traveled to Ukraine on their own and became friends because both are from Alabama.
Huynh’s fiancée Joy Black and her mother Darla Black on Wednesday said they had been preparing themselves for the worst.
“We first heard from the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia. They called and my daughter didn’t answer the phone because she didn’t know why anybody in Saudi Arabia would be calling,” said Darla Black. “They left a message saying they had news about Andy.”
Darla Black said she spoke with the embassy and State Department several times Wednesday and she said Joy briefly spoke with Huynh.
“They spoke for maybe two minutes,” Darla Black said. “Whoever was calling us from the embassy put him on the phone just to confirm it was him and Joy made him say a secret phrase so she knew it was him. He told her he was OK and asked her to call his sister.”
Joy Black, who lives with her mother in Lawrence County, said she was at work Wednesday morning when she got the call.
“I had just sat down for three minutes with my best friend, she and I were on break,” Joy Black said. “When (the embassy) called, they said they had news about Andy. I got to hear him talking to me and it was just amazing. Me and my best friend were both just sobbing.”
The two families initially announced their release in a joint statement from Dianna Shaw, an aunt of Drueke.
“They are safely in the custody of the U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the states,” the statement said.
Shaw said both men have spoken with relatives and are in “pretty good shape,” according to an official with the U.S. embassy.
President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan welcomed the releases and thanked the governments of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia for their work to secure the detainees‘ freedom. “We look forward to our citizens being reunited with their families,” he said in a tweet.
The Saudi embassy released a statement saying it helped secure the release of 10 prisoners from Morocco, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Croatia. Shaw confirmed that Drueke and Huynh were part of the group.
Huynh left north Alabama for Krakow, Poland, in April with the intention of serving in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion to assist efforts to repel the Russian invasion. In June, it was confirmed he had been captured.
The Black family said Huynh and Drueke were at a hospital in Saudi Arabia Wednesday getting check-ups and physicals. Joy Black spoke with Huynh from the hospital on Wednesday and he told her he has superficial wounds, “but other than that, he’s fine.”
“He sounded a little tired, which is to be expected, but he sounded good and relieved in a way,” Joy Black said.
Iraq War veteran Drueke had traveled to Ukraine in April and was reported missing along with Huynh in June after a firefight in the Kharviv region of northeastern Ukraine.
Darla Black said when Huynh does fly back to the United States, he will not be alone. She said it could be as early as this week.
“We made the commitment with Alex Drueke’s family that we’re bringing them home together,” Darla Black said. “We’ll probably fly them both into Birmingham and we’ll travel down there. It seems like we need to wrap it up that way because they’ve been together the whole time.”
Russian state television had previously said Drueke and Huynh were being held by Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The U.S. does not recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and has no diplomatic relations with them, making it necessary for others to lead efforts to get the men released.
Drueke joined the Army at age 19 after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and he believed he could help Ukrainian fighters because of his training and experience with weapons, Shaw said previously. Drueke left in mid-April.
Drueke's mother received a call from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning and an embassy worker handed the phone to her son, Shaw said.
“He got on the phone and said, ‘Hi mom, it’s your favorite child,’” she said.
Huynh moved to north Alabama two years ago from his native California and lives about 120 miles from Drueke. Before leaving for Europe, Huynh told The Decatur Daily he couldn’t stop thinking about Russia’s invasion.
“I know it wasn’t my problem, but there was that gut feeling that I felt I had to do something,” Huynh said. “Two weeks after the war began, it kept eating me up inside and it just felt wrong. I was losing sleep. ... All I could think about was the situation in Ukraine.”
Huynh told his fiancée he wants a meal from McDonald's and a Pepsi-Cola when he returns home, Shaw said.
The two men bonded over their home state and were together when their unit came under heavy fire. Relatives spoke with Drueke several times by phone while the two were being held.
---
Others released
The United Kingdom said five British nationals had been released, and lawmaker Robert Jenrick said one of them was Aiden Aslin, 28, who had been sentenced to death after he was captured in eastern Ukraine.
“Aiden’s return brings to an end months of agonising uncertainty for Aiden’s loving family in Newark who suffered every day of Aiden’s sham trial but never lost hope. As they are united as a family once more, they can finally be at peace,” Jenrick tweeted.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss heralded the news on social media.
“Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families,” she tweeted.
Moroccan media reported that the released prisoners included Brahim Saadoun, 21, who was sentenced to death in June after being accused of terrorism and trying to overturn the constitutional order. Captured by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, the court claimed he was a mercenary, while Saadoun’s father said he had enlisted in Ukraine’s regular army.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.