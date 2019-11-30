HARTSELLE — Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said the search for a new Hartselle High football coach will start this week, and the district will likely use the same process it has in the past.
“I’m sure we’ll form a committee,” she said, adding that the committee would likely include a student and parent representative.
Hartselle is looking for a new head coach because Bo Culver resigned Nov. 22, effective immediately.
He will remain as a physical education teacher until the end of school in May.
Jones said she’ll meet with Principal Brad Cooper and athletic director Pat Smith to discuss plans for finding Culver’s replacement.
The superintendent said state law requires the school district to post the vacancy for two weeks.
School board member Randy Sparkman, a 1975 Morgan County High (now Hartselle High) graduate, said Hartselle has a lot to offer a coach and he expects the process to be competitive. He said there are no presumptions about who the next coach will be.
“We have a rich tradition, and this is a good job,” Sparkman said.
When the board hired him in March, Culver, a native of Hatton, was only the sixth head coach at Hartselle since the 1950s. He replaced Bob Godsey, who resigned to become the head coach at Madison Academy.
Godsey, the winningest coach in Hartselle history with a 141-51 record in 16 seasons, led the Tigers to their only state championship 2011.
As a head coach, Culver has a 54-48 record in nine seasons, with other stops at Haleyville and Phil Campbell.
He was 4-7 in his only season as Hartselle’s head coach. The Tigers finished fourth in its region and were eliminated in the first round of the state Class 6A playoffs.
Culver, who led Deshler to the 4A state championship game in 2018, was not available for comment, but said his decision to resign was best for the program because of where he and Hartselle City Schools were.
“That decision came first,” he said. “Once we decided that, and after some reflection with my wife and prayer, I then decided that I may step away from the business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.