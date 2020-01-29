The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office provided more details this week as to why no charges were filed against an unidentified man caught breaking into a home occupied by a 13-year-old Hartselle girl.
The intruder, whose name the Sheriff’s Office declined to release, thought the girl was an adult and that she had invited him to the home for consensual sex, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He obtained her address after being tricked by a dating app profile using the girl’s photo that was fraudulently set up by a Hartselle man, Jordan David Raper, who was charged last week for sex offenses, according to the Sheriff's Office.
According to an affidavit by Sgt. Charles Radke, filed in Morgan County District Court, Hartselle resident Raper, 18, set up a female profile labeled “Uncertain slut” on the dating app Pure, and used a photo of the 13-year-old.
Raper — posing as a female — had communications with the unidentified man, including one in which he said “I wanna be raped,” according to the affidavit. Raper then invited the unidentified man to come to the girl’s Hartselle address and enter through her window, according to Radke.
On Oct. 9, the unidentified man followed the instructions, thinking he was having a consensual meeting with a female at least 18 years of age, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress call at the girl’s home. They detained the intruder and he explained that he was responding to the dating app profile “to meet up for sexual intercourse,” according to the affidavit.
Sheriff’s spokesman Michael Swafford said the Sheriff's Office concluded charges against the intruder were not appropriate.
“Based on information from investigators, the individual that arrived at the juvenile’s home was not aware of the girl’s age,” Swafford said Monday. “Age had not been discussed and the dating site where the fake profile was set up says individuals are supposed to be over 18. Hence the lack of charges against that individual.”
No charges were filed against the intruder, Swafford had said Friday, because “it appears he was duped into being there. Due to that, we will not be releasing his name.”
While the intruder was not charged, Raper was. He was arrested last week on charges of one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer. He was released on $20,000 bond the same day.
Traveling to meet a child for sex is a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.
In the week prior to the unidentified intruder breaking into the girl’s home, Raper contacted the same 13-year-old girl via Snapchat on two occasions, according to Radke’s affidavit. In both instances, he allegedly sent images of his exposed genitals.
Transmitting obscene material to a child by computer is a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Swafford said the conditions of Raper's bond prohibit him from contacting the 13-year-old victim.
Raper on Monday filed an affidavit of substantial hardship, requesting a court-appointed attorney. He said he was employed at a fast-food restaurant and had a monthly income of $1,000, with monthly expenses of $598. He said he lived with a relative and had total assets of $3.
District Judge Charles Langham granted his request and appointed Griff Belser to represent him. Belser said Tuesday morning he had not had a chance to meet with his client.
