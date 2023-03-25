HARTSELLE — One man died in a severe storm early this morning that left dozens of homes damaged, power lines down and roads closed, but volunteers flocked to Hartselle a few hours later to help with the cleanup.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office retrieved a 67-year-old man who was trapped when his trailer blew over into a tree in the 1400 block of Vest Road, off Vaughn Bridge Road, at about 1 a.m. today. The man was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later died of his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. His name has not been released.
Hillary Granbois with the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency said at about 1 p.m. today that EMA employees and a team from the National Weather Service were surveying widespread damage that ran from Danville to Lacey's Spring, with most of the damage being reported in the Hartselle area. She said she had received no reports of injury other than the one fatality.
She said no tornadoes had been confirmed, but the NWS team was working its way east and had only recently made it to Forest Chapel Road in Hartselle.
Dozens of trees were down along U.S. 31 just south of Sparkman Street, many of them on houses, and portions of Vest Road and Vaughn Bridge Road were closed to traffic Saturday morning.
On Rhode Street, just off U.S. 31, dozens of volunteers were helping residents remove fallen trees and debris as the sun came up today. A tree caved in the roof of Diane Weeks' mother-in-law's house, and Weeks was among many who were helping with the cleanup.
Weeks said an 8-year-old girl was in a bedroom where a tree landed and the roof collapsed.
"Praise God she was not hurt. Not a scratch. And she slept through it. I wish I could sleep like that," Weeks said.
She was awestruck by the number of volunteers helping to clear the fallen trees.
"It makes me very happy there's so much community involvement. There's so much meanness in this world, but when tragedy strikes people come together," she said as she carried a log to the street.
Many of those helping at the house were members of First Missionary Baptist Church in Hartselle. George Hearring, one of the church volunteers, said the church deacon lives nearby and put out word that residents needed help.
"'Missionary' in our church name means something," Hearring said. "We're here on a mission."
Dawn Hendricks teaches at Hartselle City Schools and is an adjunct professor at Calhoun Community College. She lives in Huntsville, but was hard at work Saturday morning on Rhode Street.
She said she knew the storms had been bad and she saw calls for help on social media.
"This is what it's all about," she said, rubbing a scratch on her face where a branch had struck her. "It's hard for people to ask for help. When they do, it's time to pitch in and help."
She made the trip to Hartselle in part to relieve some of the burden on first responders.
"Law enforcement has lots to do right now," she said. "You don't have to have a gun and a badge to serve your community."
Hartselle Utilities has significant outages today. As of 6:30 a.m. there were 2,377 Joe Wheeler EMC customers without power, most in Morgan County, and that number had dropped to 1,227 as of 3:30 p.m. At least 37 Joe Wheeler utility poles were broken and trees were down on numerous power lines. Most of the outages were on the west side of Hartselle and south to Danville, JWEMC said. In the hard-hit Vaughn Bridge Road area, the cooperative was warning that many would likely be without power until sometime Sunday.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said residents were hit hard by the storm, both from direct damage and from the widespread power outages. He said he had spoken to one family whose uninsured home was destroyed; they were being assisted by Red Cross.
A few Decatur Utilities customers lost power, but there were no widespread outages.
Ashley Ravenscroft, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said three NWS teams were assessing the damage this afternoon and should have an initial report this evening.
"They're following the storm track and will determine how many, if any, tornadoes were in Morgan County. They've been looking at the damage in the Hartselle area. There's another potential path closer to the Tennessee River" near Lacey's Spring, she said.
Ravenscroft said there was a wind gust of 49 mph recorded in Cullman, but wind speeds along the storm path would be determined based upon the damage observed.
"As far as how strong the winds were in the line of storms, the survey teams will determine that in addition to whether they were caused by tornadoes or straight-line winds. They can look at the size and type of (fallen) tree, and whether it was snapped or uprooted. That can give a really good indication of how strong the winds had to be in order to do that."
At about 1 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said, deputies helped about seven people leave a group home near Cullman Hospital Healthpark off U.S. 31 after they were trapped in the structure due to downed power lines and trees. At about the same time, deputies responded when a vehicle struck a downed tree at the 3100 block of Union Hill Road in Union Grove. Live power lines were on the car, but the Sheriff's Office reported no injuries.
The same storm system killed 23 in Mississippi, and there were reports of a tornado in the Florence area.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.