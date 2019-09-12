HARTSELLE — A man wanted in connection with the robbery of the Kroger grocery store on U.S. 31 in Hartselle on Wednesday morning was arrested later that evening, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The office said at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that the suspect was in custody. The man's name was not immediately released.
The suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery, said Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley.
“He told the employee he had a weapon, but he did not show a weapon,” the chief said about the robbery that happened at about 10:30 a.m.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, spent most of Wednesday looking for the suspect after he wrecked his vehicle near Longhorn Pass and the city landfill and fled on foot.
A helicopter with the ALEA assisted authorities in their search for the suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Barley said the man took an undisclosed amount of money from a customer service desk. He said Wednesday afternoon that the suspect was believed to be from out of state.
The chief said the suspect left from a back parking lot at Kroger before causing a first wreck near Main and Hickory Streets. Barley said the second wreck disabled his vehicle.
“No one was hurt in the wrecks,” the chief said.
Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said all schools and the Central Office were on secure perimeter Wednesday, which means a threat or danger exists in the community and “all parties should be ready to act if needed.”
The district also canceled some bus routes north of Alabama 36 between Bethel Road and Sparkman Streets as a precaution.
The superintendent said officers were looking for the suspect in woods behind the Central Office.
