A Huntsville woman wanted on a murder warrant after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning near Hartselle is now in custody, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The office said Kellie Monroe Hurley, 37, of Huntsville, was being booked into the Morgan County Jail today and is being held on $150,000 bond. No other information was available.
The office said Sunday that deputies responded to a call in the 1200 block of Lane Road and found Demetres Orr, 34, of Hartselle, dead of a gunshot wound. The office said it charged Hurley with murder.
