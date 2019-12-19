HARTSELLE — A Hartselle elementary teacher charged Wednesday with second-degree theft of funds from Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball had been disciplined three times by the school system for failing to following the district’s money handling guidelines, according to her personnel file.
Casie Kimbrell, 40, of 610 Pine St. in Hartselle was accompanied by her attorney when she turned herself in at the Hartselle Police Department on Wednesday morning, Police Chief Justin Barley said.
She has been a teacher with Crestline Elementary since 2005.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Kimbrell was put on administrative leave with pay and cannot enter school property without permission from the superintendent’s office.
“You will receive your normal salary and benefits during your leave as required by Alabama law,” Jones said in a letter to Kimbrell.
Kimbrell reported to the Morgan County Jail, where she was booked and released after posting a $2,500 bond, Barley said.
The school system — in response to a public records request from The Decatur Daily — made Kimbrell’s personnel file available after her arrest.
Records show that Kimbrell, a 1997 Hartselle High graduate, was reprimanded by former superintendents William Michael Reed in 2012 and Vic Wilson in 2014 for misconduct relating to the school system’s “money handling procedures.”
In 2016, the school board suspended her for 10 days without pay for violating the same policy, according to personnel records.
“You have now had three documented violations of established money handling procedures at your school and you have not responded appropriately to previous reprimands,” Wilson wrote in an April 25, 2016, letter to Kimbrell.
At his recommendation, the board on May 3, 2016, suspended Kimbrell without pay, school system records show.
Barley said Kimbrell is charged with a Class C felony because the amount of the missing money exceeded $1,600.
A Class C felony is punishable by a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Barley said investigators contacted Kimbrell through her attorney before she came to the police station.
“The arrest was the result of an investigation into unauthorized withdrawals from the Hartselle Dixie Baseball checking account,” the chief said.
He said Kimbrell, who was president of Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball, was identified as a suspect after Robert Irwin filed a complaint with authorities on Dec. 5. The complaint alleges that funds went missing between June 1 and Oct. 27.
Irwin, who is vice president of the league, filed the complaint after an audit questioned expenditures that totaled between $3,000 and $30,000.
He said at the time of the complaint that board rules required checks to be signed by two people, but the issues were centered on a debit card the board used to make purchases for items that are needed quickly.
Irwin said Kimbrell resigned as president of the league after the audit.
This is the second time in five years and the fourth since 2000 that funds have allegedly gone missing from Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball.
Mayor Randy Garrison this month directed Park and Recreation Director Tom Chappell to place Dixie Youth Baseball under the direction of the city.
“We’re going to run all the youth league sports in Hartselle,” Chappell said Wednesday.
