HARTSELLE — Makala Coker and her 2-year-old son, Kingston, live in a small, second-floor apartment with no balcony. The toddler has no backyard in which to roam and play, and the small space is a hindrance to the family’s lifestyle — and their safety.
That will all change when Coker becomes a homeowner through Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County. The nonprofit organization this month began working on her future house, its 21st in Hartselle, located on Homeplace Avenue.
Members of the community joined the organization, its volunteers and staff to commemorate the occasion April 13 with a wall raising for the new construction.
It's a major endeavor for an organization that has been battered by a pandemic that has hampered fundraising, severely limited the number of people who can work on a house at one time, contributed to escalating construction supply prices and even delayed delivery of windows and appliances.
Landis Griffin, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County, said the organization has kept building houses during the pandemic, but at a much slower pace.
"Building took longer because lumber prices went up 30%, so we had to fundraise for a little more money along the way to cover the increase in costs," she said Friday.
She said Habitat usually builds a house in about three months, but the last house completed — on Denver Place in Decatur — took six months. And par for the course, construction was completed on that house this month, but due to distribution issues Habitat is still waiting on delivery of a refrigerator ordered two months ago and thus the new family has not been able to move in.
"Fundraising is down. We understand it. People needed to take care of their own families, and we're not first responders. People wanted to see their money go to food banks and immediate needs," Griffin said.
It costs about $75,000 for Habitat to build a house, and until the pandemic the organization could afford to build about four per year. Only two were completed in 2020, with the Denver Place house dedicated April 11.
"Funding was so slow that we had to slow down to pay for everything," she said.
Fewer volunteers
Funding is not the only issue that has slowed construction.
Before the pandemic, Habitat would typically have around 250 volunteers assisting with construction of a house.
"We went from 250 to 10 pretty much," Griffin said, although some small groups including Hartselle Police Department and some churches have provided assistance. "Nothing like we've had in the past."
Numerous groups that usually can be counted on to assist a core group of experienced volunteers have bowed out due to the pandemic, and even some of the core group had to temporarily drop out because their age or other issues put them at heightened risk for COVID-19 complications.
"We're starting to see them come back. They're getting their second shots and getting fully vaccinated, so we hope our building schedule is going to speed up a little bit this spring and fall," she said.
Groups of college students, a valuable source of volunteer labor before the pandemic, have been largely absent during the pandemic, although a group from Western Kentucky University is scheduled to help with Coker's house the week of May 3.
Future homeowner
Coker and her son will benefit from the persistence of Habitat and its volunteers.
Dewayne Eddy, chairman of the board of Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County, said the new home will provide Coker with a nice backyard and a safer environment for her family. Eddy said he was pleased to see so many people support the Coker family and Habitat at the wall raising.
As a future homeowner through Habitat, Coker has had to take classes and put in 200 work hours through the program.
“Makala has been more than willing to do everything required of her,” Eddy said. “She has put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this.
“Some people think our homeowners are just given free houses, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. There is a loan — it’s interest free — and they do pay that back.”
Coker said she first heard she had been chosen as a future Habitat homeowner in February 2019.
“It was exciting news to hear,” she said. “It sounded almost too good to be true.”
Among other improvements, Coker said she is looking forward to having a backyard where Kingston can play. “I also can’t wait to decorate and call this house my home.”
"I want to say thank you to all Habitat volunteers, sponsors and staff,” she added. “This is truly a blessing, and I can’t begin to put into words how grateful I am to be given this opportunity.”
Habitat officials hope to complete the house by July 10.
Eddy said it takes about 1,000 man hours to complete a Habitat home — typically a 1,200-square-foot house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“We’ve done it with 12 people, and we’ve done it with as many as 400 people spread out over a 10-week period,” he said. “We want the volunteers and the help, but we do have a core group of guys here who do a fabulous job. These guys enjoy what they do.”
After the wall raising, organizers passed out Sharpies so attendees could write messages on the wall studs. Coker chose to write the words “thankful and blessed” on the support wall of her soon-to-be home.
Her grandmother, Faye Roy Coker, also left a message: “Makala, King: Mamaw is so proud of you and what you’d accomplished. Love you.”
