A married couple died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Danville Road, according to state troopers.
Kenneth Harris Turner, 50, of Hartselle, was seriously injured when the Mazda 6 he was driving collided head-on with a Ford F-250, according to Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel. Turner and his wife, Wendi Zanda Turner, 51, were airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, where they later died, Daniel said.
A juvenile passenger in the Mazda 6 was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, he said. No information was released on the condition of that passenger.
Daniel said the driver of the Ford F-250 was not injured.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday 4 miles north of Danville.
