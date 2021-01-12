Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation today announced that more than $45 million in funding is being awarded to cities and counties for road and bridge projects, including a project in Hartselle to modify the existing median on U.S. 31 from Curry Street to Sparkman Street, adding left turn lanes and deceleration lanes.
The money is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Of the $1.85 million Hartselle project, about $1.5 million will come from the state, and Hartselle will provide $331,696.
Read more in Wednesday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
